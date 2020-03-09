Silverway (SLV) One Day Volume Tops $38,573.00

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Silverway token can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. Silverway has a total market cap of $4.55 million and $38,573.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00277294 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00721486 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

