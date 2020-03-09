SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock Position Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,565 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.01% of SJW Group worth $20,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SJW Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SJW Group by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $199,440. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

SJW stock traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,484. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.24. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.09.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.97 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.91%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

