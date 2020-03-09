Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Skyworks Solutions worth $20,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after buying an additional 595,282 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 607,282.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 528,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,876,000 after purchasing an additional 528,336 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,341,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,255,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,672,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,217,551. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,339. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.04. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.66.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

