SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Downgraded by Siebert Williams Shank

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SM. Raymond James decreased their price target on SM Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.07. SM Energy has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.92.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $57,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,956.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,604.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

