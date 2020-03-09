SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of SM stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $57,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,956.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,983,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,732,000 after buying an additional 1,468,262 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 1,102.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,680 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 977,977 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,838,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 305,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,517,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

