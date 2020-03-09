SmileyCoin (SMLY) Trading 41.5% Higher Over Last Week

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $1.03 million and $126,766.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info.

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.