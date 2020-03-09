SnapCoin Market Cap Tops $96,522.00 (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. SnapCoin has a total market capitalization of $96,522.00 and $6,615.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnapCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart. During the last week, SnapCoin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnapCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

SnapCoin Token Profile

SNPC is a token. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,639,448 tokens. SnapCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1.

SnapCoin Token Trading

SnapCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnapCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnapCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnapCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.