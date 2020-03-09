Social Send Trading 34.5% Higher Over Last Week (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Social Send has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $230,407.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017667 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004101 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004511 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,973,889 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

