Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

SQM stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 23.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 162.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 8.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 445,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

