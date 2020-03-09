SolarCoin (SLR) Price Hits $0.0135

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. SolarCoin has a market cap of $775,759.00 and approximately $322.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007518 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000308 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,938,261 coins and its circulating supply is 57,363,156 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

