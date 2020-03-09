Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,790 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Solaredge Technologies worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 48,155 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,224,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $14.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.90. 3,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,206. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.57. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $143.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $2,633,478.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,312 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,534,421.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,481 shares of company stock worth $14,009,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.