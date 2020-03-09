Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Share Price

Media stories about Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Resonant earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

RESN traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.37. 38,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,189. Resonant has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $72.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.78.

RESN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Resonant in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Resonant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.68.

In other news, major shareholder Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 55,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $152,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,363 shares of company stock worth $457,227. Company insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

