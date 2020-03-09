Soros Capital Management LLC Invests $4.75 Million in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,000. Aptiv comprises 1.3% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,766,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,737. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $99.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average of $89.36.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.65.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

