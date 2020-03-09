Soros Capital Management LLC Invests $5 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for about 1.4% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

NYSE TSM traded down $3.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.83. 13,774,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,092,320. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $289.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.