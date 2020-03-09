Soros Capital Management LLC Invests $9.84 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,000. NVIDIA comprises 2.7% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $217,493.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,530 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $20.60 on Monday, hitting $245.44. 15,163,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,975,796. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

