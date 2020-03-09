Soros Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 299,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000. LexinFintech makes up 1.1% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Soros Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of LexinFintech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LX. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.99.

LX stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.47. 2,528,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,446. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

