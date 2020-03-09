Soros Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,000. Applied Materials comprises 1.4% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $5.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,255,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,559,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

