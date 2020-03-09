Soros Capital Management LLC Takes $10.05 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 285,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,000. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.8% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.93. 144,435,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,758,945. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $196.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.12.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

