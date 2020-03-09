Soros Capital Management LLC Takes $2.53 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 98,562 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 452.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 106,325 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.85. 56,017,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,499,527. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.