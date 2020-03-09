Soros Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.1% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,346,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.52. The company had a trading volume of 32,762,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,466,916. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

