Sothebys (NYSE:BID) vs. 36Kr (NYSE:KRKR) Critical Comparison

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sothebys alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sothebys and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sothebys 0 2 0 0 2.00 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sothebys currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.02%. 36Kr has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.24%. Given 36Kr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Sothebys.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sothebys and 36Kr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sothebys $1.04 billion 2.56 $108.63 million $2.48 22.98 36Kr $43.57 million 4.05 $5.90 million N/A N/A

Sothebys has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr.

Profitability

This table compares Sothebys and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sothebys 10.47% 28.39% 5.03% 36Kr N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sothebys beats 36Kr on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sothebys

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks. In addition, the company provides art advisory service. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing Sotheby's International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its Sotheby's brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. Sotheby's was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sothebys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sothebys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.