SounDAC Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $62,073.00 (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. SounDAC has a total market capitalization of $63,763.00 and approximately $62,073.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SounDAC has traded 77.8% lower against the US dollar. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00041605 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000509 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001919 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About SounDAC

SounDAC (XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

