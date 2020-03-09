South32 Ltd (LON:S32) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

South32 Ltd (LON:S32) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.57).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.57) price objective on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of LON S32 opened at GBX 92.19 ($1.21) on Monday. South32 has a twelve month low of GBX 122.08 ($1.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 214.60 ($2.82). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 132.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 140.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of -30.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. South32’s payout ratio is presently -1.00%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.