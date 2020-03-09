SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on SOUHY. BNP Paribas raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of SOUHY opened at $7.00 on Monday. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

