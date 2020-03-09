Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Stock Position Lifted by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,331 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.60% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 361.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 122.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SONA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:SONA opened at $13.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $340.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.91. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $24.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico acquired 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,498.58. Also, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $226,350.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 67,759 shares of company stock valued at $708,370. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

