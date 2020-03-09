Soverain One Day Volume Reaches $2,782.00 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 72.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Soverain has traded 52.5% higher against the US dollar. Soverain has a market cap of $100,646.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soverain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Soverain

Soverain’s total supply is 3,535,004 coins and its circulating supply is 3,534,924 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @

. Soverain’s official website is soverain.org/soveraintg.

Buying and Selling Soverain

Soverain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soverain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soverain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

