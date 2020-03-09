SP Asset Management Has $3.65 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SP Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 0.8% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Network bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Mondelez International by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,587,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,240. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.52 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

