S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Boosted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 27,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 849.9% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI traded down $19.85 on Monday, reaching $251.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,346. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.67. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $194.95 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.82.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.