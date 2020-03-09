Sp8de Market Cap Tops $108,192.00 (SPX)

Sp8de (CURRENCY:SPX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Sp8de has a total market capitalization of $108,192.00 and $400.00 worth of Sp8de was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sp8de token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Bleutrade. During the last week, Sp8de has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sp8de’s genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Sp8de’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,783,756,906 tokens. The Reddit community for Sp8de is /r/sp8de and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sp8de’s official message board is forum.sp8de.com. Sp8de’s official website is sp8de.com. Sp8de’s official Twitter account is @SP8DE_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sp8de can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sp8de directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sp8de should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sp8de using one of the exchanges listed above.

