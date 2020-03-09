SpaceChain (SPC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Million

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, SpaceChain has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $275,791.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Bittrex, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Coinnest and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.