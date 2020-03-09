Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.36

Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.362 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $15.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56. Spark New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

