SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,476 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 3.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned about 1.92% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $23,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $4,791,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 45,063 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 38,879 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,202. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.