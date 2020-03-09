SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s Largest Position

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,702 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 4.3% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $25,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,271,671. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $159.25.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

