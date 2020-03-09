SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,192 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $20,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

SPAB opened at $30.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

