Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Million

Equities analysts expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to announce $3.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $1.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $19.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.12 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $19.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPRO opened at $9.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $176.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.60. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

