Spiking (SPIKE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.11 Million

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. Spiking has a market capitalization of $686,779.00 and approximately $1.11 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. In the last week, Spiking has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

