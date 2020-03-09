SPINDLE Reaches Market Cap of $273,175.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $273,175.00 and $9.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $10.39, $24.68 and $24.43.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00995523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00209034 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008097 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004498 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

