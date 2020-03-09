Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 1,332.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,054 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 490.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Spotify stock opened at $145.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.19. Spotify has a 1-year low of $110.57 and a 1-year high of $161.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

