SSI Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,976 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,827. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $51.19 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

