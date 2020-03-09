SSI Investment Management LLC Buys 19,824 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SSI Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 383.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 36,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $10.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.87. 4,720,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,815. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.25 and a one year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

