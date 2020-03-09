SSI Investment Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

SSI Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.69. 14,630,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,995,548. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.03 and a one year high of $100.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.52.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

