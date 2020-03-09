SSI Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,528 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.6% of SSI Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $23.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.80. 14,635,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,222,435. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.18 and its 200-day moving average is $312.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.58 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

