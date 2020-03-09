SSI Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

SSI Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC owned 1.00% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 70,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $823,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,024. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

