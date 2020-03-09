SSI Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

SSI Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,076 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.

FTCS stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.91. 869,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,194. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $63.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

