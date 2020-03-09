SSI Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000. SSI Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NASDAQ ACWX traded down $3.52 on Monday, hitting $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,591. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41.

