Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.30

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) announced a dividend on Monday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Standard Life Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Standard Life Private Equity Trust stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 325 ($4.28). 126,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,266. Standard Life Private Equity Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 4.04 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 454.70 ($5.98). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 381.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 358.83. The firm has a market cap of $499.67 million and a PE ratio of 6.66.

In related news, insider Christina McComb acquired 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £7,999.55 ($10,522.95).

About Standard Life Private Equity Trust

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

