Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) EVP Sells $166,560.00 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SMP stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.70. 152,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,184. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. The company has a market cap of $905.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.95. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.69 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMP. Stephens began coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 60,674 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $2,565,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 449,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after acquiring an additional 37,001 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 35,850 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.