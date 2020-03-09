Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec stock opened at $30.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.12. Stantec has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 85,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,727,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Stantec by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.