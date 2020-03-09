Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.67. Starbucks reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.99.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.83. 15,920,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,171,110. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.54. Starbucks has a one year low of $69.14 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.