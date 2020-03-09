State Street Corp Grows Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.97% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $18,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,171.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,909 shares of company stock worth $103,380. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.00. 5,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.17%.

HSII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

